Annual Stand Down 2021
Annual Stand Down 2021
- When
-
Friday, Aug 13, 2021
12:00 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. EST
The 20th Annual Stand Down will be held:
Date: Friday, August 13th
Time: from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Place: at the Rochester Public Market, 280 Union Street N., Rochester, NY
On-Site Services Offered:
- Veteran benefits
- Housing
- Social Security
- Employment
- Health care
- Public assistance
- VA eligibility
- Senior services
- Peer mentoring
- Veteran organizations
- Education counseling
- Legal assistance
- And more