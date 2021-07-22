 Skip to Content
Annual Stand Down 2021

When
Friday, Aug 13, 2021
12:00 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. EST

The 20th Annual Stand Down will be held:

Date:  Friday, August 13th

Time: from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Place: at the Rochester Public Market, 280 Union Street N., Rochester, NY

On-Site Services Offered:

  • Veteran benefits
  • Housing
  • Social Security
  • Employment
  • Health care
  • Public assistance
  • VA eligibility
  • Senior services
  • Peer mentoring
  • Veteran organizations
  • Education counseling
  • Legal assistance
  • And more
