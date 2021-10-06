Mini Stand Down Wellsville, NY
Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EST
23 Jefferson Street
Wellsville , NY
For all military Veterans
Drive-thru event:
Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
American Legion Post 702
23 Jefferson Street
Wellsville, NY 14895
Military surplus items available while supplies last!
Veterans wishing to participate do not need to RSVP.
Just show up with your VA ID or DD214 to show proof of Veteran status.
For further information contact the Healthcare for Homeless Veterans Program at: (607) 664-7406