Mini Stand Down Wellsville, NY

Poster of Mini Wellsville , NY Stand Down

When
Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EST
Where

23 Jefferson Street

Wellsville , NY

For all military Veterans

 

Drive-thru event:

Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

American Legion Post 702

23 Jefferson Street

Wellsville, NY 14895

 

Military surplus items available while supplies last!

Veterans wishing to participate do not need to RSVP.

Just show up with your VA ID or DD214 to show proof of Veteran status.

For further information contact the Healthcare for Homeless Veterans Program at: (607) 664-7406

www.facebook.com/FingerLakesHCS

Last updated: