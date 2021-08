Women Veterans Whole Health Retreat at Stony Brook National Park

Open to Women Veterans enrolled in VA

Yoga and guided imagery/meditation are just two of the activities planned

Please not due to uneven terrain, participants must be able to walk moderate distances and navigate steps.

We will follow current CDC, NYS, and VHA guidelines for gatherings, which may be subject to change up to the day of the event.

Registration is required. Call Peggy Filkins, Women Veterans Program Manager, at 607-664-4662