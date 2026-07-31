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Veteran Care Coordinators

VA Finger Lakes health care employees receive training in clinical care that is responsive to the unique needs of Veterans. Our trained Veteran care coordinators are fully equipped to support the health, welfare, and dignity of you and your family.

Connect with a care coordinator

Tammie Delforte-papas

Veteran Care Coordinator

VA Finger Lakes health care

Phone:

Email: tammie.delforte-papas@va.gov

We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of Veterans. We focus on ensuring a safe, welcoming, and affirmative environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:

  • Hormone therapy in limited circumstances
  • Substance use and alcohol treatment
  • Testing and treatment for HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STI)
  • Mental health care

Other resources

  • When to contact a patient advocate at VA Finger Lakes and how they can help.

  • Learn more about VA Finger Lakes' comprehensive mental and behavioral health program.

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