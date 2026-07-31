Veteran Care Coordinators
VA Finger Lakes health care employees receive training in clinical care that is responsive to the unique needs of Veterans. Our trained Veteran care coordinators are fully equipped to support the health, welfare, and dignity of you and your family.
Connect with a care coordinator
Tammie Delforte-papas
Veteran Care Coordinator
VA Finger Lakes health care
Phone:
Email: tammie.delforte-papas@va.gov
We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of Veterans. We focus on ensuring a safe, welcoming, and affirmative environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:
- Hormone therapy in limited circumstances
- Substance use and alcohol treatment
- Testing and treatment for HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STI)
- Mental health care