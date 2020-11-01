News releases

 Skip to Content
20th Annual Stand Down at Rochester Public Market

August 09, 2021

VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System, Veterans Outreach Center, the Blue Star Mothers and Monroe County Veterans Service Agency are partnering once again to bring assistance and much needed services to Veterans in Monroe County.

VA Continues to Encourage Veterans, Their Loved Ones and Caregivers to Get the COVID 19 Vaccine

July 20, 2021

VA Continues to Encourage Veterans, Their Loved Ones and Caregivers to Get the COVID 19 Vaccine Those at greatest risk for the Delta variant are either unvaccinated or only received their first of a two-dose vaccine series, such as Pfizer BioNTech or Moderna.

Reassurance to Veterans Receiving VA Health Care

January 26, 2021

VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System (Bath and Canandaigua VA Medical Centers) is rolling out the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine to Veteran patients according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and VA guidance.

