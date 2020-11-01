News Releases for VA Finger Lakes health care.

20th Annual Stand Down at Rochester Public Market August 09, 2021 VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System, Veterans Outreach Center, the Blue Star Mothers and Monroe County Veterans Service Agency are partnering once again to bring assistance and much needed services to Veterans in Monroe County.

VA Continues to Encourage Veterans, Their Loved Ones and Caregivers to Get the COVID 19 Vaccine July 20, 2021 VA Continues to Encourage Veterans, Their Loved Ones and Caregivers to Get the COVID 19 Vaccine Those at greatest risk for the Delta variant are either unvaccinated or only received their first of a two-dose vaccine series, such as Pfizer BioNTech or Moderna.