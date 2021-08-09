20th Annual Stand Down at Rochester Public Market
August 9, 2021
Rochester , NY — VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System, Veterans Outreach Center, the Blue Star Mothers and Monroe County Veterans Service Agency are partnering once again to bring assistance and much needed services to Veterans in Monroe County.
for Veterans
COVID-19 vaccines and employment opportunities will be available to Veterans
Date: Friday, August 13, 2021
Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Place: Rochester Public Market, 280 Union Street, N., Rochester, NY
The COVID – 19 vaccine will be offered to Veterans, their spouses, and caregivers by VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System. Other services being provided through this partnership include housing, legal assistance, and health care services.
One of the exciting things happening this year, at the Stand Down, is over thirty Rochester area businesses will be there seeking job applicants needed for the COVID – 19 recovery economy. Here are just some of the employers who will be there:
Adecco
Allied Universal
Amazon
Bausch & Lomb
Charter Communications – (Spectrum)
Isaac Heating & Air Conditioning
US Airports
