August 9, 2021

20th Annual Stand Down at Rochester Public Market

for Veterans

COVID-19 vaccines and employment opportunities will be available to Veterans

VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System, Veterans Outreach Center, the Blue Star Mothers and Monroe County Veterans Service Agency are partnering once again to bring assistance and much needed services to Veterans in Monroe County on:

Date: Friday, August 13, 2021

Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Place: Rochester Public Market, 280 Union Street, N., Rochester, NY

The COVID – 19 vaccine will be offered to Veterans, their spouses, and caregivers by VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System. Other services being provided through this partnership include housing, legal assistance, and health care services.

One of the exciting things happening this year, at the Stand Down, is over thirty Rochester area businesses will be there seeking job applicants needed for the COVID – 19 recovery economy. Here are just some of the employers who will be there:

Adecco

Allied Universal

Amazon

Bausch & Lomb

Charter Communications – (Spectrum)

Isaac Heating & Air Conditioning

US Airports

