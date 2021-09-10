Bath VA Holding Walk-In Flu Clinics
September 10, 2021
Bath , NY — Flu shots will be given at the Bath VA, 76 Veterans Avenue, Bath, NY 14810 in Building 92 on the main floor. Both the regular flu shot and the 65+ flu shot will be available.
Contact: Kathleen Hider, Public Affairs
Cell: (585) 330-5720
Email: kathleen.hider@va.gov
VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System at Bath Holding Walk-In Flu Clinics
Flu shots will be given at the Bath VA, 76 Veterans Avenue, Bath, NY 14810 in Building 92 on the main floor. Both the regular flu shot and the 65+ flu shot will be available.
Tuesday, September 21 - 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Wednesday, September 22 - 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Friday, September 24 - 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Tuesday, September 28 - 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Wednesday, September 29 - 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Thursday, September 30 - 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Friday, October 1 – 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Monday, October 4 – 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Wednesday, October 6 - 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Friday, October 8 - 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Tuesday, October 12 - 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Thursday, October 14 - 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Veterans can also get their flu shot at their next primary care appointment.
Remember to mask when entering the Medical Center.
In addition, according to CDC guidelines both the flu shot and COVID - 19 vaccine can be given at the same time. If a Veteran has not yet received their COVID - 19 vaccine shot, they can get the
J & J COVID - 19 shot in addition to their flu shot or the staff can schedule them for the Moderna COVID -19 vaccine.
