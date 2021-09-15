 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Canandaigua VA Holding Walk-In Flu Clinics

PRESS RELEASE

September 15, 2021

Canandaigua , NY — Both the regular flu shot and the 65+ flu shot will be available for the walk-in flu shot clinics at the Canandaigua VA, 400 Fort Hill Avenue, Canandaigua, NY 1442

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 15, 2021

 

Contact:      Kathleen Hider, Public Affairs

Cell:             (585) 330-5720

Email:          kathleen.hider@va.gov

 

VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System at Canandaigua Holding Walk-In Flu Clinics

 

Both the regular flu shot and the 65+ flu shot will be available for the walk-in flu shot clinics at the Canandaigua VA, 400 Fort Hill Avenue, Canandaigua, NY 14424 and given from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Building 1, tunnel entrance on:

 

Tuesday, September 21st

Wednesday, September 22nd

Thursday, September 23rd

Tuesday, September 28th

Thursday, September 30th

Monday, October 4th

Wednesday, October 6th

Tuesday, October 19th

Thursday October 21st

 

NEW DRIVE THRU FLU SHOT CLINIC SCHEDULE

This service will be located in the tent, parking lot 1 on:

 

Wednesday, October 13th, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 23rd, 9:00 a.m. – noon

 

COVID – 19 vaccine shot update:

Veterans, their spouses and caregivers can also schedule the J & J (one shot) or Moderna (first or second shot) or if immune compromised 3rd dose COVID -19 vaccine in Building 3, tunnel entrance, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on:

 

Tuesday, September 21st

Wednesday, September 22nd

Thursday, September 23rd

Tuesday, September 28th

Monday, October 4th

Wednesday, October 6th

Thursday, October 21st

 

*Note : Saves Lives Act is due to expire the end of September which allows spouses and caregivers to receive the COVID vaccine.

 

###

###
See all news releases