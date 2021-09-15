Canandaigua VA Holding Walk-In Flu Clinics
PRESS RELEASE
September 15, 2021
Canandaigua , NY — Both the regular flu shot and the 65+ flu shot will be available for the walk-in flu shot clinics at the Canandaigua VA, 400 Fort Hill Avenue, Canandaigua, NY 1442
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
September 15, 2021
Contact: Kathleen Hider, Public Affairs
Cell: (585) 330-5720
Email: kathleen.hider@va.gov
VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System at Canandaigua Holding Walk-In Flu Clinics
Both the regular flu shot and the 65+ flu shot will be available for the walk-in flu shot clinics at the Canandaigua VA, 400 Fort Hill Avenue, Canandaigua, NY 14424 and given from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Building 1, tunnel entrance on:
Tuesday, September 21st
Wednesday, September 22nd
Thursday, September 23rd
Tuesday, September 28th
Thursday, September 30th
Monday, October 4th
Wednesday, October 6th
Tuesday, October 19th
Thursday October 21st
NEW DRIVE THRU FLU SHOT CLINIC SCHEDULE
This service will be located in the tent, parking lot 1 on:
Wednesday, October 13th, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 23rd, 9:00 a.m. – noon
COVID – 19 vaccine shot update:
Veterans, their spouses and caregivers can also schedule the J & J (one shot) or Moderna (first or second shot) or if immune compromised 3rd dose COVID -19 vaccine in Building 3, tunnel entrance, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on:
Tuesday, September 21st
Wednesday, September 22nd
Thursday, September 23rd
Tuesday, September 28th
Monday, October 4th
Wednesday, October 6th
Thursday, October 21st
*Note : Saves Lives Act is due to expire the end of September which allows spouses and caregivers to receive the COVID vaccine.
