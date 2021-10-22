PRESS RELEASE

October 22, 2021

Fairport , NY — VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System & the Monroe County Department of Public Health will be offering the J&J vaccine during the festival – Walk-ins Welcome - no appointment necessary.

Contact: Kathleen Hider, Public Affairs

Cell: (585) 330-5720

Email: Kathleen.hider@va.gov

COVID –19 Vaccine Shot at the 44th Fairport Canal Days

VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System & the Monroe County Department of Public Health will be offering the J&J vaccine during the festival – Walk-ins Welcome - no appointment necessary.

VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System will have a tent at the Fairport Canal Days Festival offering Veterans, their spouses, and caregivers, 18 years and older the J&J vaccine on:

Dates: Saturday and Sunday June 5 & 6

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Location: Parking lot at the corner of Liftbridge Lane and Water Street – near the Parker St

Bridge.

Bruce Tucker, Director, VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System stated, “We are very pleased to once again being able to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to Veterans, their spouses and caregivers attending a large event. In May VA was at the Highland Park Lilac Festival and vaccinated 175 individuals. It is also an opportunity for us to provide Veterans information and facts about the COVID-19 vaccine as well as enroll Veterans into the VA health care system.”

VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System has vaccinated 26,000 Veterans, their spouses, and caregivers; and VA employees in the Greater Rochester and Finger Lakes area.

The J&J vaccine tent is co-sponsored by Monroe County Department of Public Health, who will be on hand to vaccinate all other (non-VA eligible) Festival attendees with the J&J COVID-19.

###