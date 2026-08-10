VA Finger Lakes receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

August 10, 2026

Bath, NY - VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding the first quarter of the fiscal year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for VA Finger Lakes in the third quarter of FY2026 are:

Boiler Plant Generator Purchase-Bath

Ground Abatement

Infrastructure Upgrades-Bath

Infrastructure Upgrades-Canandaigua

Renovation of Building 9-Canandaigua

Renovation of space for Whole Health & KT

Replace Sidewalks

Temperature and humidity monitoring

Upgrade CLC Doors

“This funding allows VA Finger Lakes to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in the Finger Lakes region said Michelle Goetz, Acting Executive Director.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $1.064 billion. Obligation of funds includes:

$915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: