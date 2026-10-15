VA Finger Lakes receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements for Q4

PRESS RELEASE

October 14, 2026

Bath, NY - Bath, NY – VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for VA Finger Lakes in the third quarter of FY2026 are:

EHRM Infrastructure Upgrades – Bath VA Medical Center, Bath, NY

Modernize Elevators- Bath

Replace Boilers- Bath

Upgrade and Renovate 6th Floor and HVAC-Bath

“This funding allows VA Finger Lakes to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in the Finger Lakes region said Michelle Goetz, Interim Executive Director.

VA obligated all the $4.8 billion that was available in FY 2026. Maintenance projects approved in the fourth quarter of FY2026 include:

$1.183 billion to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $938 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants. $560 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has: