August 9, 2021

Rochester , NY — VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System at Bath and Canandaigua locations now recruiting for Nursing Assistants for the Community Living Centers. Salary range is from $28,078 - $45,847 with shift differential and overtime available; and low resident to staff ratios in the Community Living Centers.

August 9, 2021

Contact: Kathleen Hider, Public Affairs

Cell: (585) 330-5720

Email: Kathleen.hider@va.gov

Wanted: Nursing Assistants

VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System

VA Nursing Home pay and staffing ratio best in Greater Rochester and Southern Tier Areas

Applicants can email Jacob.Cawley@va.gov or call (585) 633- 8646 or go to www.USAJOBS.gov

or www.Indeed.com

VA benefits include the following for those who qualify:

Health care insurance

Dental insurance

Long term care insurance

Employer 5% match retirement account

Pension

Vacation

Flexible spending accounts

Life insurance

Child and dependent care assistance

Sick leave

Paid parental leave

###