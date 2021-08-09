Wanted: Nursing Assistants
PRESS RELEASE
August 9, 2021
Rochester , NY — VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System at Bath and Canandaigua locations now recruiting for Nursing Assistants for the Community Living Centers. Salary range is from $28,078 - $45,847 with shift differential and overtime available; and low resident to staff ratios in the Community Living Centers.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
August 9, 2021
Contact: Kathleen Hider, Public Affairs
Cell: (585) 330-5720
Email: Kathleen.hider@va.gov
Wanted: Nursing Assistants
VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System
VA Nursing Home pay and staffing ratio best in Greater Rochester and Southern Tier Areas
VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System at Bath and Canandaigua locations now recruiting for Nursing Assistants for the Community Living Centers. Salary range is from $28,078 - $45,847 with shift differential and overtime available; and low resident to staff ratios in the Community Living Centers.
Applicants can email Jacob.Cawley@va.gov or call (585) 633- 8646 or go to www.USAJOBS.gov
VA benefits include the following for those who qualify:
Health care insurance
Dental insurance
Long term care insurance
Employer 5% match retirement account
Pension
Vacation
Flexible spending accounts
Life insurance
Child and dependent care assistance
Sick leave
Paid parental leave
###