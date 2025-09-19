Bath Food Pantry
Our mission is to support Veterans and their families by providing access to nutritious food and essential resources. We are dedicated to ensuring that our veterans, who have selflessly served our country, do not face the challenges of hunger and food insecurity.
What We Offer
- Nutritious Food: A wide variety of healthy, fresh, and non-perishable food items.
Support Services: Assistance with finding additional local resources and support programs.
How to Access Our Services
The Bath VA Food Pantry is open on the first and third Friday of each month from 8 AM to 3 PM. We are conveniently located at: 76 Veterans Ave, Building 10 Bath, NY
Melissa Murrey is our point of contact and can be reached at
Get Involved
Volunteers and donors play a crucial role in making the Bath VA Food Pantry a success. If you are interested in volunteering your time, donating food items, or contributing financially, please visit our Volunteer and Donate pages for more information.
Thank you for supporting our veterans and helping to make our community stronger!
For more information, please contact Melissa Murrey at