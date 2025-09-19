Bath Food Pantry

What We Offer

Nutritious Food : A wide variety of healthy, fresh, and non-perishable food items.

: A wide variety of healthy, fresh, and non-perishable food items. Support Services: Assistance with finding additional local resources and support programs.

How to Access Our Services

The Bath VA Food Pantry is open on the first and third Friday of each month from 8 AM to 3 PM. We are conveniently located at: 76 Veterans Ave, Building 10 Bath, NY

Melissa Murrey is our point of contact and can be reached at for any questions or further information.

Get Involved

Volunteers and donors play a crucial role in making the Bath VA Food Pantry a success. If you are interested in volunteering your time, donating food items, or contributing financially, please visit our Volunteer and Donate pages for more information.

Thank you for supporting our veterans and helping to make our community stronger!

For more information, please contact Melissa Murrey at .