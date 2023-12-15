Support for Law Enforcement and First Responders

Veteran Specific Risks

» Frequent deployments

» Deployments to hostile environments

» Exposure to extreme stress

» Physical/sexual assaults while in the Service (not limited to women)

» Length of deployments

» Service-related injury

Myth:

Asking about

suicide will plant

the idea in a

person’s head.



Reality:

Asking does not create suicidal

thoughts. Asking simply gives the

Veteran permission to talk about

their thoughts or feelings.