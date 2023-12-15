Support for Law Enforcement and First Responders
VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System is grateful for your service to our Community. Together, we can support Veterans who are experiencing hardships by providing easy access to resources.
If you are a Veteran in crisis, dial 988 and press 1
or talk to someone live online here
Bath Phone Numbers
Bath VA Medical Center: 607-664-400
VA Police: 607-664-4768
Bath VA Behavioral Health Clinic: 607-664-4300
Bath Urgent Care: 607-664-4000 (Monday-Sunday, 8:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.
Canandaigua Phone Numbers
Canandaigua VA Medical Center: 585-393-7100
Canandaigua VA Police: 585-393-8323
Canandaigua VA Behavioral Health Clinic: 585-393-7252
Rochester Calkins VA Behavioral Health Outpatient Clinic: 585-463-2688
National VA Homeless Call Center: 877-424-3838
National Woman Veterans Call Center: 855-829-6636
Veterans Justice Outreach: 585-208-2108
Veterans Eligibility: 585-463-2687
Questions to ask if you encounter a Veteran in crisis:
» Did you serve in the military?
» Did you serve in a war zone?
» What branch did you serve in?
» Can I assist you in getting services?
» Would you like to speak to someone now?
» Are you a patient at the Canandaigua, Bath or Rochester VA?
Effective Action Tips
» Notice signs and symptoms
» Ask about Veteran status
» Spend time listening
» Speak simply, briefly, and slowly
» Not responsive may not equal noncompliant
» Alcohol and drug abuse may be a sign of PTSD
» Anger and fighting may be a sign of PTSD
» Women Veterans can have PTSD
Suicide Prevention Warning signs
» Threatening to hurt or kill self
» Feeling trapped, like there’s no way out
» Looking for ways to kill self
» Abusing drugs or alcohol
» Withdrawing from friends or family
» Having dramatic changes in mood
» Feeling hopeless
» Talking or writing about death or dying
» Giving away possessions
Veteran Specific Risks
» Frequent deployments
» Deployments to hostile environments
» Exposure to extreme stress
» Physical/sexual assaults while in the Service (not limited to women)
» Length of deployments
» Service-related injury
Myth:
Asking about
suicide will plant
the idea in a
person’s head.
Reality:
Asking does not create suicidal
thoughts. Asking simply gives the
Veteran permission to talk about
their thoughts or feelings.