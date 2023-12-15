Skip to Content

Support for Law Enforcement and First Responders

VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System is grateful for your service to our Community. Together, we can support Veterans who are experiencing hardships by providing easy access to resources.

If you are a Veteran in crisis, dial 988 and press 1 

or talk to someone live online here

Home (veteranscrisisline.net)

 

Bath Phone Numbers

Bath VA Medical Center: 607-664-400

VA Police: 607-664-4768

Bath VA Behavioral Health Clinic: 607-664-4300

Bath Urgent Care:  607-664-4000 (Monday-Sunday, 8:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

 

Canandaigua Phone Numbers

Canandaigua VA Medical Center: 585-393-7100

Canandaigua VA Police: 585-393-8323

Canandaigua VA Behavioral Health Clinic: 585-393-7252

 

Rochester Calkins VA Behavioral Health Outpatient Clinic: 585-463-2688

 

National VA Homeless Call Center: 877-424-3838

National Woman Veterans Call Center: 855-829-6636

Veterans Justice Outreach: 585-208-2108

Veterans Eligibility: 585-463-2687

 

 

Questions to ask if you encounter a Veteran in crisis:

» Did you serve in the military?
» Did you serve in a war zone?
» What branch did you serve in?
» Can I assist you in getting services?
» Would you like to speak to someone now?
» Are you a patient at the Canandaigua, Bath or Rochester VA?
 

Effective Action Tips

» Notice signs and symptoms
» Ask about Veteran status
» Spend time listening
» Speak simply, briefly, and slowly
» Not responsive may not equal noncompliant
» Alcohol and drug abuse may be a sign of PTSD
» Anger and fighting may be a sign of PTSD
» Women Veterans can have PTSD

Suicide Prevention Warning signs 

» Threatening to hurt or kill self
» Feeling trapped, like there’s no way out
» Looking for ways to kill self
» Abusing drugs or alcohol
» Withdrawing from friends or family
» Having dramatic changes in mood
» Feeling hopeless
» Talking or writing about death or dying
» Giving away possessions

 

Veteran Specific Risks

» Frequent deployments
» Deployments to hostile environments
» Exposure to extreme stress
» Physical/sexual assaults while in the Service (not limited to women)
» Length of deployments
» Service-related injury

Myth:
Asking about
suicide will plant
the idea in a
person’s head.
 

Reality:
Asking does not create suicidal
thoughts. Asking simply gives the
Veteran permission to talk about
their thoughts or feelings.

 

Last updated: