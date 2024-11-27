MOVE
VA’s national weight management program is designed to help you lose weight, keep it off and improve your health.
MOVE! Is a self-management weight loss program that encourages lifestyle changes through goals YOU set. It is not a diet or exercise program. You may choose among weekly and monthly group sessions, one-on-one support from a Registered Dietitian, telephone support, phone app, and/or online and printed resources.
Your Finger Lakes MOVE Coordinator is
Tanisa Spencer
MOVE! Coordinator
VA Finger Lakes health care
Phone:
Email: tanisa.spencer@va.gov