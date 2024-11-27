Whole Health
Whole Health is a new concept of approaching health and well-being. In this group, together, we will focus on advanced healthcare planning and the components of health and well-being such as: mindfulness, exercise, sleep, nutrition, connecting with others and contemplating what really matters to us. We will ask ourselves, “What do I want my health for?” Whole Health puts ME in the center.
Whole Health Approach to Clinical Care – Video
Eligibility
Any Veteran interested in making positive changes for their health and well-being may participate. Veterans can visit this site to learn about the Whole Health approach and to print a copy of a personalized health plan (PHP). Click here to learn more about Whole Health: http://www.va.gov/patientcenteredcare/ Whole Health Self-Care Self-Care - Whole Health Library (va.gov) Whole Health App!