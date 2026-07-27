Research
Our research portfolio includes studies on mental health issues, suicide, low back pain, population-based data, and services for aging Veterans. There are two national centers located at the VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System, the former VISN 2 Center of Excellence for Suicide Prevention, and Geriatrics & Extended Care Data & Analysis Center.
Research Program Contacts
Richard Servatius Jr., MD, Coordinator for Research & Development
Dorian Savino, MPA, Administrative Officer for Research
Sheri Spann, Research Compliance Officer, Research Integrity Officer
Ashley Herrmann, Human Research Protection Program Administrator
For more information please call
Research Centers located at VAFLHCS:
Explore VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System research initiatives focused on Suicide Prevention and Geriatrics.
Center of Excellence for Suicide Prevention (Former VISN 2)
Leadership: Wil Pigeon, PhD (Executive Director), Stephanie Gamble, PhD (Deputy Director), Elizabeth Karras-Pilato, PhD (Co-Research Director), Tracy Stecker, PhD (Co-Research Director), Brady Stephens, MS (Director, Data & Analytics), Lisa Lochner (Director of Operations)
The Department of Veterans' Affairs (VA) established the Center of Excellence for Suicide Prevention (CoE) in August 2007 with the overarching mission to reduce morbidity and mortality associated with Veteran suicide and self-directed violence. Since its inception, the CoE has been guided by a public health approach to suicide prevention. This approach, later adopted the 2012 U.S. National Strategy for Suicide Prevention, is widely held to be the most promising strategy to reduce suicides among Americans. Most recently, both the VA and its Office of Mental Health & Suicide Prevention (OMHSP) "embraced a comprehensive public health approach" as the model for the National Strategy for Preventing Veteran Suicide: 2018-2028.
In pursuing its mission within the public health framework, the CoE is guided by four overarching goals that systematically drive Center activities:
Goal 1: Continually enhance a leading-edge suicide surveillance system of all Veterans.
Goal 2: Identify target populations and settings for future interventions.
Goal 3: Shape the development of effective interventions across the suicide risk continuum.
Goal 4: Drive novel suicide prevention training programs and disseminate information related to prevention.
The CoE is currently comprised of an interdisciplinary research team representing the diverse fields of public health, psychology, psychiatry, epidemiology, health communication, health services. economics, sociology, nursing and social work.
The Geriatric & Extended Care Data Analysis Center (GECDAC)
Leadership: Orna Intrator, PhD (Director), Bruce Kinosian, MD (Associate Director), Ciaran Phibbs, PhD (Associate Director)
GECDAC collects and analyzes population-based data about Geriatrics and Extended Care (GEC) programs and services, and provides evidence-based information to facilitate continuous quality improvement. GECDAC also facilitates and provides support to the cadre of affiliated research clinicians, scientists and their staff that engage in research about healthcare and services for aging Veterans.
VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System also works with the Veterans Health Research Institute of Central New York and the VA Center for Integrated Healthcare.