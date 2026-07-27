Chris Costantini
Acting Associate Director
VA Finger Lakes health care
Chris Costantini serves as Acting Associate Director for VA Finger Lakes, bringing more than 25 years of experience within the Department of Veterans Affairs.
He previously served as Former VISN 2 Prosthetic Program Manager, overseeing operations across New York and New Jersey, and as Prosthetics Representative for the Finger Lakes region. A Board-Certified Pedorthist and graduate of the VA Northeast Consortium Aspiring Associate Director Academy, Chris is recognized for building high-performing programs, driving innovation, and demonstrating strong fiscal stewardship—including converting a projected $18.9 million deficit into a $2.5 million surplus in 2025.
Chris has held national leadership roles, including serving twice as President of the Ped-orthic Footcare Association and as Chairman of the Commission on Accreditation of Ped-orthic Education.
In his spare time, he volunteers at the VA providing pet therapy with his dog, supporting Veterans through companionship and care.