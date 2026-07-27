Chris Costantini serves as Acting Associate Director for VA Finger Lakes, bringing more than 25 years of experience within the Department of Veterans Affairs.

He previously served as Former VISN 2 Prosthetic Program Manager, overseeing operations across New York and New Jersey, and as Prosthetics Representative for the Finger Lakes region. A Board-Certified Pedorthist and graduate of the VA Northeast Consortium Aspiring Associate Director Academy, Chris is recognized for building high-performing programs, driving innovation, and demonstrating strong fiscal stewardship—including converting a projected $18.9 million deficit into a $2.5 million surplus in 2025.

Chris has held national leadership roles, including serving twice as President of the Ped-orthic Footcare Association and as Chairman of the Commission on Accreditation of Ped-orthic Education.

In his spare time, he volunteers at the VA providing pet therapy with his dog, supporting Veterans through companionship and care.