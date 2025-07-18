Previously, Danielle was the Assistant Director for VA Western NY and has served as Human Resources Manager for VAWNYHS. She began her VA career in 2007 at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center as a Human Resources Technical Career Field Intern and then served as a Human Resources Specialist. Following her service at Canandaigua, she worked for VA Health Care Upstate New York - Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN 2) in Albany, NY as a Supervisory Human Resources Specialist. Bergman graduated summa cum laude from St. John Fisher College in 2005, with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a certification in Service Leadership, and in 2007 summa cum laude with a Master’s degree in Human Resource Development, 2016 graduate of the VA Health Care Leadership Development Program and a 2019 Graduate of the Federal Executive Institute.