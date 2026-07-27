David Price

He brings more than 35 years of healthcare experience and nearly two decades with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Prior to his current position, Mr. Price served as Chief Supply Chain Officer, Major Construction Project Manager, and Facility Planner. He has also provided senior leadership as Acting Associate Director and Acting Assistant Director during multiple interim assignments.

Mr. Price has overseen a variety of critical projects, including major construction and facility activations such as the Rochester VA Calkins Clinic and the Canandaigua Outpatient Clinic, driving organizational efficiency and improved service delivery for Veterans. He plays a key role in strategic planning and advancing initiatives throughout the Finger Lakes region.

Mr. Price holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and possesses nationally recognized certifications in project management, contracting, and Lean management. He is a graduate of the VA Northeastern Consortia Aspiring Associate Director Academy.

Outside of work, Mr. Price enjoys camping, staying physically active, and spending quality time with his family.