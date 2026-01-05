Ian Komorowski

In these roles, he leads efforts to support informed decision-making for the development, acquisition, and sustainment of health-focused IT investments, ensuring VHA leadership has a clear understanding of business capabilities, requirements, processes, information needs, and IT priorities.



Previously, Ian served as Acting Chief Consultant to the Deputy Under Secretary for Health and co-led VHA’s Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM) Reset, coordinating EHR requirements with VISNs, VA medical centers, and national partners. He has also held senior leadership roles including Deputy Director of the Office of Healthcare Transformation, where he provided executive leadership in project management, health systems engineering, and change management.



A native of Rochester, New York, Ian attended the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) and SUNY Brockport. He brings extensive experience leading complex government initiatives, including prior roles at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and within VHA. He is also passionate about teaching and mentoring, with experience instructing enterprise architecture and health IT and guest lecturing at institutions such as MIT and Georgetown University.