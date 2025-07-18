Lisa Lehning MSN, AC-NP
Acting Associate Medical Center Director
VA Finger Lakes health care
Lisa Lehning is currently serving as Acting Associate Medical Center Director for VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System.
Previously, Lisa was Acting, Chief of Quality Management for VA Finger Lakes and the Associate Director, Patient & Nursing Services (ADPNS) for the former Canandaigua VA Medical Center.
Ms. Lehning joined the VA in 2017 after retiring from the United States Army after 25 years of Active-Duty service. Lisa is a retired Colonel having served on multiple deployments to include two tours in Afghanistan, Honduras, Thailand and other southeast Asia deployments. Over her 25 year career Lisa held a multitude of executive leader positions to include Consultant to the Surgeon General of the Army in Emergency Nursing.
Ms. Lehning graduated summa cum laude from the University of Washington with a dual Master of Science in Nursing, Clinical Nurse Specialist and Nurse Practitioner with a subspecialty in Critical and Trauma Care. She obtained her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Georgetown University.