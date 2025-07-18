Previously, Lisa was Acting, Chief of Quality Management for VA Finger Lakes and the Associate Director, Patient & Nursing Services (ADPNS) for the former Canandaigua VA Medical Center.

Ms. Lehning joined the VA in 2017 after retiring from the United States Army after 25 years of Active-Duty service. Lisa is a retired Colonel having served on multiple deployments to include two tours in Afghanistan, Honduras, Thailand and other southeast Asia deployments. Over her 25 year career Lisa held a multitude of executive leader positions to include Consultant to the Surgeon General of the Army in Emergency Nursing.

Ms. Lehning graduated summa cum laude from the University of Washington with a dual Master of Science in Nursing, Clinical Nurse Specialist and Nurse Practitioner with a subspecialty in Critical and Trauma Care. She obtained her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Georgetown University.