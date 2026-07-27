She has served as the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center (CMCVAMC - Philadelphia, PA) Assistant Director and Former VISN 4 Eastern Market Manager since January 2023. Michelle has also held additional leadership positions, most recently as Acting Associate Director for Security and Support Services with the NY Harbor Healthcare System and Interim Associate Director for CMCVAMC, Philadelphia.

Michelle joined CMCVAMC in 2017 as Supervisory Health Systems Specialist in the Department of Medicine. She previously served as Executive Assistant to the Associate Director and completed detail assignments as a Former VISN Support Team (VST) member with the VHA Healthcare Operations Center (HOC) and as Chief of Health Administration Service. Prior to her career with the VA, Michelle served our Nation’s active-duty service members as a civilian member of the Army Medical Department (AMEDD). While with the Department of Defense, Michelle held increasingly complex positions, including Supervisory Medical Technologist, Primary Care Administrative Officer, Joint Commission Coordinator, Quality Management Chief, and Executive Officer for the Army Dental Command facilities at Fort Drum, NY. She is a former VHA American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) Regents Advisory Council member and has served as a member of numerous non-profit Boards of Directors. Michelle is also an adjunct professor, instructing several undergraduate healthcare administration courses.

Michelle holds a Master of Business Administration in Healthcare Management and is a board-certified Fellow with the American College of Healthcare Executives. She is a graduate of the VA Healthcare Leadership Development Program (HCLDP) and the Department of Defense Executive Leadership Development Program (ELDP).