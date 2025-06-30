Dr. Vence graduated from the Colombian School of Medicine in 1990. Following graduation, Dr. Vence came to the United States and completed an Internal Medicine residency at United Health Services in Binghamton, New York, where he graduated in 1997. Dr. Vence went on to become Chief of the Internal Medicine Residency at United Health Services.

In 1999, Dr. Vence started his career as a general internist with a practice in Moravia, New York where he practiced as a general internist in outpatient and inpatient general medicine settings. In 2004, Dr. Vence became a hospitalist at Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca, New York.

Dr. Vence joined the VA in 2006 as a hospitalist in Bath, NY. In 2007, Dr. Vence transferred to Syracuse VA to work as a hospitalist for 10 years. In 2017, Dr. Vence returned to the Bath VA Medical Center as the Associate Chief of Staff. Dr. Vence returned to Syracuse VA Medical Center in 2018 to continue as a hospitalist until September 2023 when he became the Deputy Chief of Staff at VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System.