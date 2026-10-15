Honor Flight brings Veteran a belated 'Welcome Home'

Like many Veterans returning from a tour of duty in Vietnam, Bob Wood didn’t come back to an especially welcoming country in the late 1960s.

“People threw pop bottles at me,” Wood recalled in an interview at the VA Canandaigua’s Community Living Center, where he has been a resident for the past four years.



It took more than half a century, but the 79-year-old Army Veteran finally got a proper “welcome home” this month in Rochester -- one of a plane full of Veterans returning from the latest Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.



“It was overwhelming,” Wood said of the cheering crowd waiting to pay tribute to every member of the group at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport. “I shook hands with so many people, a lot of kids, and women were kissing me.



“I just felt so good about myself,” he said with a smile.



That’s an observation shared by countless Veterans across the nation who have signed up for one of the popular Honor Flights to Washington, D.C. Free to all Veterans, the Honor Flights offer the men and women a weekend opportunity to visit the Nation’s Capital and reflect together at their memorials and other revered sites.



And in Rochester at least, they return to a hero’s welcome that garners local TV news coverage whenever an Honor Flight weekend is scheduled. Honor Flight Rochester is one of more than 100 regional hubs in the National Honor Flight network, carrying some 5,000 Veterans on nearly 100 missions.



AT VA’s monthly Connection Café get-togethers in Rochester and Canandaigua, Honor Flights are a growing topic of discussion. If you’ve been on an Honor Flight, it’s a pilgrimage where you have found a long-overdue sense of peace and some sincere appreciation by others for your military service. If you haven’t been, you’ll hear, “You gotta go. You gotta experience it.”



Every Veteran who takes an Honor Flight is accompanied by a guardian, usually someone they know well who is never more than a few steps away. Wood chose a guy he knew well – Navy Veteran Rob Heiler who knew Bob from working at the CLC as a Recreational Therapist until his retirement in May.



Wood’s first-ever visit to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was also his first-ever visit to Washington, D.C. And like so many others he came to the memorial with the names of some casualties -- including a fellow CLC resident’s relative killed in a helicopter crash -- to locate on the wall during his visit.



National Park Service computers and staff onsite can quickly pinpoint where the names of any of the 58,000 casualties rests, Wood discovered.



In addition to the Vietnam memorial, Honor Flights also include as many visits as time allows to see other hallowed sites, including the World War II and Korean War memorials, Lincoln Memorial, Air Force and Marine Corps memorials, and Arlington National Cemetery, for the Changing of the Guard.



Like many seeing it for the first time, Wood said he was moved by the quiet and solemnity of Arlington and awed by the endless rows of graves.



Joining the Army immediately after high school, Wood was assigned in Vietnam to the 196th Light Infantry Brigade, where he served as a “tunnel rat,” hazardous duty for some Army combat engineers and infantrymen working to root out Viet Cong soldiers, weapons, and explosives from hundreds of miles of dangerous, dark enemy tunnels.



Returning to civilian life, he spent 47 years with the Genesee Brewing Company in Rochester.

Now, he joins the thousands of Veterans who’ve experienced an Honor Flight mission and has become another of its many ambassadors.



“I want to make a donation,” he said. “This is such a valuable service, and I recommend it to any Veteran if they get a chance to go. It’s well worth it.”

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For information on signing up for an Honor Flight, follow this link to the Honor Flight Rochester website: https://honorflightrochester.org/

