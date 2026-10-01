Talk to the Veterans Crisis Line now

The site is secure. The https:// ensures that you're connecting to the official website and that any information you provide is encrypted and sent securely.

The .gov means it’s official. Federal government websites often end in .gov or .mil. Before sharing sensitive information, make sure you're on a federal government site.

Here’s how you know

An official website of the United States government

We’ll be working on VA.gov soon. During that time, you won’t be able to sign in or use tools.

Start time: Thursday, October 1, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET

End time: Thursday, October 1, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. ET