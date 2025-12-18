About VA Form 21P-0537
- Form name: Marital Status Questionnaire (Fillable)
- Form revision date: August 2022
- Related to: Pension
When to use this form
Use this form if you’re receiving Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) as the surviving spouse of a Veteran who died in service or from a service-connected disability and you have a change in your marital status.
Downloadable PDF
Helpful links related to VA Form 21P-0537
Find out how to update your direct deposit information online for pension or education benefits.
Review VA Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) rates for the surviving spouses and dependent children of Veterans.