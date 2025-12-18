About VA Form VA10182
- Form name: Decision Review Request: Board Appeal (Notice of Disagreement)
- Form revision date: February 2025
- Related to: Decision reviews and appeals
When to use this form
Use this form to appeal a VA decision to a Veterans Law Judge at the Board of Veterans’ Appeals.
Downloadable PDF
Online tool
You can request a Board Appeal online instead of sending us the paper form.
Helpful links related to VA Form VA10182
-
If you don’t agree with the decision on your Supplemental Claim or Higher-Level Review, you can appeal to a Veterans Law Judge at the Board of Veterans’ Appeals.
-
The legacy VA appeals process has changed. Learn about the new decision review process and the 3 options available for disagreeing with a VA claim decision.
-
You can check the status of a VA claim or appeal online.