About VA Form VA40-0247

Form name: Presidential Memorial Certificate Request Form
Form revision date: March 2025
Related to: Burials and memorials

When to use this form

Use VA Form 40-0247 if you want to request a Presidential Memorial Certificate. A Presidential Memorial Certificate is an engraved paper certificate signed by the current president. It honors the memory of a deceased Veteran and expresses the country’s grateful recognition of their service in the Armed Forces.

Online tool

You can request a Presidential Memorial Certificate online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.

