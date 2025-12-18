About VA Form VA40-0895-6
- Form name: Certification of State or Tribal Government Matching Architectural and Engineering Funds to Qualify for Group 1 on the Priority List (as required by 38 USC 2408 and 38 CFR Part 39)
- Form revision date: September 2023
- Related to: VACO
Downloadable PDF
Helpful links
-
Find out how to update your direct deposit information online for disability compensation, pension, or education benefits.
-
Find out how to change your address and other information in your VA.gov profile for disability compensation, claims and appeals, VA health care, and other benefits.
-
Submit an online request to get your DD214 or other military service records through the milConnect website.
-
Learn how to access your VA records, benefit letters, and documents online.