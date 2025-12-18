About VA Form VA40-10007

Form name: Application for Pre-Need Determination of Eligibility for Burial in a VA National Cemetery Form revision date: March 2025 Related to: Burials and memorials, Family member benefits

When to use this form

Use VA Form 40-10007 to find out in advance if you can be buried in a VA national cemetery or when you’re applying on behalf of a Veteran or service member.

Downloadable PDF

Download VA Form VA40-10007 (PDF)

Online tool

You can apply online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.