About VA Form VA40-10007
- Form name: Application for Pre-Need Determination of Eligibility for Burial in a VA National Cemetery
- Form revision date: March 2025
- Related to: Burials and memorials, Family member benefits
When to use this form
Use VA Form 40-10007 to find out in advance if you can be buried in a VA national cemetery or when you’re applying on behalf of a Veteran or service member.
Downloadable PDF
Online tool
You can apply online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.
Helpful links related to VA Form VA40-10007
-
Find out how to prepare before starting your pre-need eligibility application like choosing a national cemetery, gathering the right documents, and more.
-
Veterans, service members, and some family members may be eligible for burial in a VA national cemetery. Find out if you, or a person you’re planning a burial for, can get this benefit.