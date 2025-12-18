Skip to Content

About VA Form VA40-10007

Form name: Application for Pre-Need Determination of Eligibility for Burial in a VA National Cemetery
Form revision date: March 2025
Related to: Burials and memorials, Family member benefits

When to use this form

Use VA Form 40-10007 to find out in advance if you can be buried in a VA national cemetery or when you’re applying on behalf of a Veteran or service member. 

Downloadable PDF

Online tool

You can apply online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.

Helpful links related to VA Form VA40-10007

  • Find out how to prepare before starting your pre-need eligibility application like choosing a national cemetery, gathering the right documents, and more.

  • Veterans, service members, and some family members may be eligible for burial in a VA national cemetery. Find out if you, or a person you’re planning a burial for, can get this benefit.

