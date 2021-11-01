 Skip to Content

Locations

Main location

Fort Collins Vet Center

Address

702 West Drake Road
Building C
Fort Collins, CO 80526-5520

Phone

Fort Collins Vet Ctr 702 West Drake Rd Fort Collins 80526

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Fort Collins Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Fort Collins Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Fort Collins Mobile Vet Ctr

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.