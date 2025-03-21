Fort Harrison VA Regional Benefit Office at Fort Harrison VA Medical Center

Depending on the reason for your visit, an appointment may be required. Please review the details in the service descriptions below. If an appointment is needed, please schedule with the Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA) .

Public Transportation

The only public transportation available to Fort Harrison from within Helena is Capitol Taxi service. Reservations for pick up and drop off may be arranged ahead of time by calling .



DAV Transportation Network

The DAV offers rides to and from the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center from locations throughout the state. For further information concerning this option, please contact one of the Hospital Service Coordinators shown below. This is a free service for our veterans.



Hospital Service Coordinator for Western Montana - Call 1- and stay on the line to ask for the operator to transfer your call to the DAV transportation office. You may also call to reach the office directly.



Hospital Service Coordinator for Eastern Montana - Call 1- or .