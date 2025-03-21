Fort Harrison VA Regional Benefit Office at Fort Harrison VA Medical Center
We help Veterans, service members, and their families access VA benefits and services. Benefits we can help with include disability compensation, education benefits, life insurance, pensions, and home loans.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA benefits hotline:
Office hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Depending on the reason for your visit, an appointment may be required. Please review the details in the service descriptions below. If an appointment is needed, please schedule with the Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA).
Public Transportation
The only public transportation available to Fort Harrison from within Helena is Capitol Taxi service. Reservations for pick up and drop off may be arranged ahead of time by calling
DAV Transportation Network
The DAV offers rides to and from the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center from locations throughout the state. For further information concerning this option, please contact one of the Hospital Service Coordinators shown below. This is a free service for our veterans.
Hospital Service Coordinator for Western Montana - Call 1-
Hospital Service Coordinator for Eastern Montana - Call 1-
When you visit, please bring a current, unexpired photo ID. Depending on the reason for your visit, you may need to bring additional these documents and information about you and your dependents:
Documents
- A copy of your discharge or separation papers (DD214)
- Copies of relevant medical records
Personal information
- Your social Security number
- Direct deposit information
Information about your dependents
- Dates of birth
- Social Security numbers
We can help you find out what documents to bring to your visit. We can also request documents for you. Call the office for more information.
In the spotlight
VA accredited representatives
VA-accredited representatives can help you file a claim or request a decision review.
Protect your benefits and avoid unlawful fees.
Get responsible, qualified help from a VA accredited representative.
Fort Peck Tribal Claims Clinic
Representatives available to help complete a disability compensation claim and some examinations will be competed onsite.
April 7, 2025 8:30 a.m. -2:00 p.m.
Fort Peck Tribe Building, 501 Medicine Bear Road, Poplar
No appointment required.
Crow Tribal Claims Clinic
Representatives available to help complete a disability compensation claim and some examinations will be competed onsite.
April 8, 2025, 9:00 a.m. -4:00 p.m.
Little Big Horn College, 8645 S Weaver Drive, Crow Agency
No appointment required.
Veteran benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
We can guide you through the disability compensation process. We can help you understand your eligibility, start a claim, or complete your paperwork. If you’ve already filed a disability claim or requested a decision review, we can help you check the status. If you already receive disability benefits, we can help address any payment issues.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help with disability compensation benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training. If you have a service-connected disability that limits your ability to work or prevents you from working, we can help you explore your options. Our Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E or Chapter 31) program can help with learning new skills, finding a new job, starting a business, getting educational counseling, or returning to your former job.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for benefits and services
We can help you understand the VR&E support-and-services tracks for education and employment.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
General
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Other services
Select a topic to learn more.
We can help you find and download VA letters and documents that include information about your benefits.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get a copy of a VA letter
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can connect you with a VA-recognized Veterans Service Organization or approved representative who can file a claim, decision review, or appeal on your behalf.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Find responsible, qualified representation
Our benefit counselors can help you learn about the services available through Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) and find an accredited representative.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
DAV General Information
DAVSuite 110B
DAV General Information
General Information
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Find responsible, qualified representation
Our benefit counselors can help you learn about the services available through Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) and find an accredited representative.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
MVAD General Information
MVADRoom 110 D
MVAD General Information
General Information
Service Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Closed 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Closed 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Closed 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m
- Thu. Closed to the public
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Closed 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Can't find the service you're looking for?
Call our VA benefits hotline at 800-827-1000 (TTY: 711). We’re here 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.
Get updates from the Veteran Benefits Administration
Other nearby VA locations
VA locations in other areas
Looking for a VA benefits location in another area?