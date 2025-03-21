Skip to Content

Fort Harrison VA Regional Benefit Office at Fort Harrison VA Medical Center

We help Veterans, service members, and their families access VA benefits and services. Benefits we can help with include disability compensation, education benefits, life insurance, pensions, and home loans.

Location and contact information

Address

3633 Veterans Drive
Fort Harrison, MT 59636

Phone numbers

Main phone:

VA benefits hotline:

Office hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Fort Harrison Regional Office

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

Depending on the reason for your visit, an appointment may be required. Please review the details in the service descriptions below. If an appointment is needed, please schedule with the Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA).

Public Transportation

The only public transportation available to Fort Harrison from within Helena is Capitol Taxi service. Reservations for pick up and drop off may be arranged ahead of time by calling

DAV Transportation Network

The DAV offers rides to and from the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center from locations throughout the state.  For further information concerning this option, please contact one of the Hospital Service Coordinators shown below. This is a free service for our veterans.

Hospital Service Coordinator for Western Montana - Call 1- and stay on the line to ask for the operator to transfer your call to the DAV transportation office.  You may also call to reach the office directly.

Hospital Service Coordinator for Eastern Montana - Call 1- or .

When you visit, please bring a current, unexpired photo ID. Depending on the reason for your visit, you may need to bring additional these documents and information about you and your dependents:  

 Documents  

  • A copy of your discharge or separation papers (DD214)   
  • Copies of relevant medical records   

Personal information   

  • Your social Security number   
  • Direct deposit information   

Information about your dependents   

  • Dates of birth   
  • Social Security numbers   

 We can help you find out what documents to bring to your visit. We can also request documents for you. Call the office for more information. 

In the spotlight

VA accredited representatives

VA-accredited representatives can help you file a claim or request a decision review. 

Protect your benefits and avoid unlawful fees. 

Get responsible, qualified help from a VA accredited representative.

Fort Peck Tribal Claims Clinic

Representatives available to help complete a disability compensation claim and some examinations will be competed onsite.  

April 7, 2025 8:30 a.m. -2:00 p.m. 

Fort Peck Tribe Building, 501 Medicine Bear Road, Poplar

No appointment required.

Crow Tribal Claims Clinic

Representatives available to help complete a disability compensation claim and some examinations will be competed onsite.  

April 8, 2025, 9:00 a.m. -4:00 p.m.

Little Big Horn College, 8645 S Weaver Drive, Crow Agency

No appointment required.

Veteran benefits

Select a topic to learn more.

We can guide you through the disability compensation process. We can help you understand your eligibility, start a claim, or complete your paperwork. If you’ve already filed a disability claim or requested a decision review, we can help you check the status. If you already receive disability benefits, we can help address any payment issues.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Get help with disability compensation benefits

Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.

Main Phone
Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training. If you have a service-connected disability that limits your ability to work or prevents you from working, we can help you explore your options. Our Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E or Chapter 31) program can help with learning new skills, finding a new job, starting a business, getting educational counseling, or returning to your former job.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Get help applying for benefits and services

We can help you understand the VR&E support-and-services tracks for education and employment.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Call at your convenience

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.

Main Phone
Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Other services

Select a topic to learn more.

We can help you find and download VA letters and documents that include information about your benefits.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Get a copy of a VA letter

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.

Main Phone
Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We can connect you with a VA-recognized Veterans Service Organization or approved representative who can file a claim, decision review, or appeal on your behalf.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Find responsible, qualified representation

Our benefit counselors can help you learn about the services available through Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) and find an accredited representative.

Visit our office, walk-in visits only

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.

DAV General Information
Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Find responsible, qualified representation

Our benefit counselors can help you learn about the services available through Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) and find an accredited representative.

Visit our office, walk-in visits only

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.

MVAD General Information
Service Hours
  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Closed 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Closed 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Closed 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m
  • Thu. Closed to the public
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Closed 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed

Can't find the service you're looking for?

Call our VA benefits hotline at 800-827-1000 (TTY: 711). We’re here 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

