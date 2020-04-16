Get help with your decision review request

Accredited representatives and VSOs work on behalf of Veterans and service members—as well as their dependents and survivors. They can help you understand and apply for benefits, like:

Disability compensation

Education

Vocational Rehabilitation & Employment (VR&E)

Home loans

Life insurance

Pension

Health care

Burial benefits

These trained professionals can also:

Help you gather supporting documents (like a doctor’s report or medical test results)

File a claim or request a decision review on your behalf

Provide added support, like helping with transportation to medical appointments or emergency funds

Note: Veterans Service Officers work for Veterans Service Organizations (both are called VSOs), as well as for local government offices.