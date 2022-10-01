Great Lakes Bay Vet Center

You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following:

Discharge documents (such as a DD214)

Receipt of certain awards

Deployment orders

Other documents that show qualifying military service

Request your military service records online

If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.