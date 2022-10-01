Locations

Main location

Address 5360 Hampton Place Suite 200 Saginaw, MI 48604 Phone Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sat. Closed

Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Great Lakes Bay Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Great Lakes Bay Vet Center - Flint Services are available by appointment only, with limited walk-in access on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Located at Genesee County Administration Building- Department of Veterans Services 1101 Beach Street #275 Flint, MI 48502 Phone Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Great Lakes Bay Vet Center - Heroes Center - St. Louis, MI Individual, family, and group counseling available on Thursdays by appointment. Located at Heroes Center 1329 Michigan Avenue St. Louis, MI 48880 Phone Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Great Lakes Bay Vet Center - Oscoda Ausable Senior Center Individual, family, and group counseling by appointment. Located at Oscoda Ausable Senior Center 653 State Street Oscoda, MI 48750 Phone Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Vet Centers in other areas

Looking for a Vet Center in another area?