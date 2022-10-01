Skip to Content

Locations

Main location

Address

5360 Hampton Place
Suite 200
Saginaw, MI 48604

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Saginaw Vet Center 433

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Great Lakes Bay Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Great Lakes Bay Vet Center - Flint

Services are available by appointment only, with limited walk-in access on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Located at

Genesee County Administration Building- Department of Veterans Services
1101 Beach Street #275
Flint, MI 48502

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Front entrance of Genesee County Building from Google Maps

Great Lakes Bay Vet Center - Heroes Center - St. Louis, MI

Individual, family, and group counseling available on Thursdays by appointment.

Located at

Heroes Center
1329 Michigan Avenue
St. Louis, MI 48880

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Heroes Center

Great Lakes Bay Vet Center - Oscoda Ausable Senior Center

Individual, family, and group counseling by appointment.

Located at

Oscoda Ausable Senior Center
653 State Street
Oscoda, MI 48750

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Oscoda Ausable Senior Center

Vet Centers in other areas

Looking for a Vet Center in another area?