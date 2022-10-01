Locations
Main location
Address
Phone
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Satellite locations
If you can’t make it to our Great Lakes Bay Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.
Great Lakes Bay Vet Center - Flint
Services are available by appointment only, with limited walk-in access on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Located at
Phone
Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours
Great Lakes Bay Vet Center - Heroes Center - St. Louis, MI
Individual, family, and group counseling available on Thursdays by appointment.
Located at
Phone
Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours
Great Lakes Bay Vet Center - Oscoda Ausable Senior Center
Individual, family, and group counseling by appointment.
Located at
Phone
Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours
Vet Centers in other areas
Looking for a Vet Center in another area?