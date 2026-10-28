Mission and vision

Our mission

Our mission is "To fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to care for those who have served in our nation's military and for their families, caregivers, and survivors."

Our vision

To provide Veterans the world-class benefits and services they have earned — and to do so by adhering to the highest standards of compassion, commitment, excellence, professionalism, integrity, accountability, and stewardship.

Who we serve

VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) provides world-class care for more than 84,000 Veterans in five counties.