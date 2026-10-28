Mission and vision
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Our mission
Our mission is "To fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to care for those who have served in our nation's military and for their families, caregivers, and survivors."
Our vision
To provide Veterans the world-class benefits and services they have earned — and to do so by adhering to the highest standards of compassion, commitment, excellence, professionalism, integrity, accountability, and stewardship.
Who we serve
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) provides world-class care for more than 84,000 Veterans in five counties.