Mission and vision

Our mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

Our vision

Coming soon!

Who we serve

We provide you with health care services at 11 locations in a 5-county area of southern California. Facilities include our West Los Angeles VA Medical Center and our Sepulveda VA Medical Center. We also have 9 community-based outpatient clinics in Arcadia, Bakersfield, Commerce, Lancaster, Los Angeles, Oxnard, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Santa Maria.