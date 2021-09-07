Mission and vision
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Our mission
"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln
Our vision
Coming soon!
Who we serve
We provide you with health care services at 11 locations in a 5-county area of southern California. Facilities include our West Los Angeles VA Medical Center and our Sepulveda VA Medical Center. We also have 9 community-based outpatient clinics in Arcadia, Bakersfield, Commerce, Lancaster, Los Angeles, Oxnard, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Santa Maria.