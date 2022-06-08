 Skip to Content

VAGLAHS Hosts Virtual Townhall for Veterans

When:  Wednesday, June 8th, 2022

Time:  6:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. (PST)

Where:  Virtual via WebEx

 

Please see the WebEx link listed below for your convenience.

https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m767cda5f4dbfc71acb0f7df849f10f49

 

Joining by phone?

Dial in #:  +14043971596,,27600739576## USA Toll Number 

Access code:  2760 073 9576

 

We look forward to your participation. 

