VAGLAHS Hosts Virtual Townhall for Veterans
When: Wednesday, June 8th, 2022
Time: 6:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. (PST)
Where: Virtual via WebEx
Please see the WebEx link listed below for your convenience.
https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m767cda5f4dbfc71acb0f7df849f10f49
Joining by phone?
Dial in #: +14043971596,,27600739576## USA Toll Number
Access code: 2760 073 9576
We look forward to your participation.