Ventura VA Clinic Dedication Ceremony
Dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony
When:
Wed. Nov 9, 2022, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm PT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Dedicating the clinic and ribbon-cutting ceremonySee more events
COVID-19 vaccines: All Veterans, spouses and caregivers can get a COVID-19 vaccine at by appointment or walk-in clinic. Visit our vaccine information page
Dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony
When:
Wed. Nov 9, 2022, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm PT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Dedicating the clinic and ribbon-cutting ceremonySee more events