Caregiver's Tea

The Fisher House in collaboration with the Caregiver Support Program presents Caregiver's Tea, a special event for Family Caregivers of Veterans.

• Connect with other Family Caregivers

• Learn about services available from the VA Caregiver Support Program

• Light refreshments will be served

Registration Required: Email or call to reserve your space.

Email: VHAWLARSVP@va.gov

Phone: 310-268-4457