Veterans PACT Act Stand Down
When:
Thu. Jun 29, 2023, 11:00 am – 11:30 am PT
Where:
Santa Maria Elks Lodge 1538
1309 N. Bradley Rd.
Santa Maria , CA
Cost:
Free
Join us for a Veterans PACT Act Stand Down. Free lunch is provided for Veterans, guest speakers, Veteran information booths and local Veteran groups.
*Lunch is served from 11:00 a.m. until food runs out. Thank you for your service.
For more information contact Jude Dautruche at 626-905-5147.
For information on the PACT Act, check out www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits/