Veterans PACT Act Stand Down

When: Thu. Jun 29, 2023, 11:00 am – 11:30 am PT Where: Santa Maria Elks Lodge 1538 1309 N. Bradley Rd. Santa Maria , CA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Join us for a Veterans PACT Act Stand Down. Free lunch is provided for Veterans, guest speakers, Veteran information booths and local Veteran groups.

*Lunch is served from 11:00 a.m. until food runs out. Thank you for your service.

For more information contact Jude Dautruche at 626-905-5147.

For information on the PACT Act, check out www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits/