Effective Communication Strategies for Caregivers

Communication is more than just talking and listening — it’s also about sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice, and body language. As the disease progresses, individuals living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias lose the ability to use words, but families can find new ways to connect.

Join us to explore how communication changes when someone is living with Alzheimer’s, learn how to interpret the verbal and behavioral communication, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.

Hosted by VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, VA Caregiver Support, and the Alzheimer's Association. Visit alz.org/CRF to explore additional education programs in your area.

In-person 10 - 11 a.m. PST at Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, Bldg. 200, 2nd Floor Conference Room 2200BC

or Virtual 1 - 2 p.m. PST Register via the link: bit.ly/3CmTQCG