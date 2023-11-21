Skip to Content

Caregiver's Tea

When:

Wed. Nov 22, 2023, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm PT

Where:

West Los Angeles VA Medical Center

Fisher House, Building 523, Back Patio

11301 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA

Cost:

Free

The Fisher House in collaboration with the Caregiver Support Program at VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare system presents our Caregiver's Tea, a special  event for family caregivers of Veterans. 

  • Connect with other family caregivers
  • Learn about services available from the VA Caregiver Support Program
  • Light refreshments will be served

Registration Required: Email or call to reserve your space. Email: VHAWLARSVP@va.gov Phone: 310.268.4457

