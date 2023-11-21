Caregiver's Tea
When:
Wed. Nov 22, 2023, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm PT
Where:
West Los Angeles VA Medical Center
Fisher House, Building 523, Back Patio
11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA
Cost:
Free
The Fisher House in collaboration with the Caregiver Support Program at VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare system presents our Caregiver's Tea, a special event for family caregivers of Veterans.
- Connect with other family caregivers
- Learn about services available from the VA Caregiver Support Program
- Light refreshments will be served
Registration Required: Email or call to reserve your space. Email: VHAWLARSVP@va.gov Phone: 310.268.4457