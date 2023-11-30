Christmas Decorating Party
When:
Fri. Dec 8, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm PT
Where:
West Los Angeles VA Medical Center
Building 213 and 215
11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA
Cost:
Free
Join VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System for a Christmas Decorating Party. There will be music, lunch, gifts, and arts and crafts. This event is supported by Big Sunday and the Hallmark Channel
For more information contact the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) at 310-268-4350.