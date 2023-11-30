Skip to Content

Christmas Decorating Party

When:

Fri. Dec 8, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Where:

West Los Angeles VA Medical Center

Building 213 and 215

11301 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA

Cost:

Free

Join VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System for a Christmas Decorating Party. There will be music, lunch, gifts, and arts and crafts. This event is supported by Big Sunday and the Hallmark Channel

For more information contact the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) at 310-268-4350.

