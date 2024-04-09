West LA Denim Day

When: Wed. Apr 24, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm PT Where: Building 500, Lobby 11301 Wilshire Boulevard Los Angeles, CA Get directions on Google Maps to West Los Angeles VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Join VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System for Denim Day. April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Show your support for sexual violence survivors by wearing denim. Denim must be neat, clean and professional in appearance. Denim use may not be appropriate for every unit/department. Please check with your supervisor for additional requirements.

For more information please contact IPVAP Coordinator Karla Larner at 310-478-3711 ext. 44782