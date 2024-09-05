Sepulveda Lung Cancer Awareness Event
When:
Tue. Nov 19, 2024, 8:30 am – 1:30 pm PT
Where:
Bldg. 200, 2nd floor
16111 Plummer Street, Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center
Sepulveda, CA
Cost:
Free
Join us for a Lung Cancer Awareness event at Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center.
Are you 50-80 years old? Smoke cigarettes now or quit within the past 15 years? Smoked cigarettes for at least 20 pack-years?*
Talk to your primary care team about lung cancer screening. Call 877-251-7295 to schedule an appointment.
*A pack-year estimates how many cigarettes you have smoked in your lifetime. 20 "pack-years" equals smoking one pack of cigarettes a day for 20 years or two packs of cigarettes a day for 10 years.