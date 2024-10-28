Skip to Content

Virtual Presentation for Caregivers

When:

Tue. Nov 12, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am PT

Where:

Virtual

11301 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA

Cost:

Free

This presentation is in honor of National Family Caregiver Month! Caregivers can join us in learning techniques to help with managing caregiver stress. We will learn and practice Mindfulness Practice and Progressive Muscle Relaxation.

 

Virtual Event on Microsoft Teams

Link:

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_YzJhY2NiMGItNDQx…

Meeting ID: 218 987 186 457
Passcode: ZCJSXT

Telephone Number: 1-205-235-3524
Phone Conference ID : 988982206#
 

