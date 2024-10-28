Virtual Presentation for Caregivers
When:
Tue. Nov 12, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am PT
Where:
Virtual
11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA
Cost:
Free
This presentation is in honor of National Family Caregiver Month! Caregivers can join us in learning techniques to help with managing caregiver stress. We will learn and practice Mindfulness Practice and Progressive Muscle Relaxation.
Virtual Event on Microsoft Teams
Link:
https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_YzJhY2NiMGItNDQx…
Meeting ID: 218 987 186 457
Passcode: ZCJSXT
Telephone Number: 1-205-235-3524
Phone Conference ID : 988982206#