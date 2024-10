When: Mon. Nov 18, 2024, 11:30 pm – 1:00 pm PT Where: Wadsworth Theatre 11301 Wilshire Boulevard Los Angeles, CA Cost: Free





Join VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System for a Serving Heroes Veterans Meal Distribution event. On behalf of our grateful nation, thank you for your service, your sacrifice and your bravery.



*All staff ineligible to receive meal



For more information, contact CDCE/Voluntary Service at 310-268-4350.

