When: Mon. Nov 18, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm PT Where: Bldg. 200 16111 Plummer Street, Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center Sepulveda, CA Cost: Free





Family and caregivers of Veterans are welcome to join, to learn about various VA programs and community resources which offer support in the Caregiving journey!

For more information, please contact:

Viara Stoilova, LCSW and Dana Melching, LCSW

818-891-7711, Ext. 38156 or Ext.31218

