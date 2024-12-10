Women Veterans Focus Group
When:
Where:
Cost:
Free
Join the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System focus group for Women Veterans. We want to hear your feedback on your VA health care experience.
Topic: General VA Health Care Experience
DATE:
Every 2nd Tuesday of the month, from January 2025 to December 2025
TIME:
5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Meeting on Microsoft Teams: https://tinyurl.com/36f734z7
Your experiences matter. We’d like to hear from you.
For more information contact:
Mickiela Montoya, Outreach & Community Relations, Mickiela.Montoya@va.gov
Marissa Burgoyne, Womens Veterans Program Manager, 213-328-9015, Marissa.Burgoyne@va.gov